Anderson Concedes Congressional Race, Calls for Unity and Future Focus

Republican candidate Derrick Anderson officially conceded his race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District on November 7, 2024.

His Democratic opponent, Eugene Vindman, claimed victory on Election Night, securing 50.94% of the vote in Prince William County compared to Anderson’s 48.79%. Prince William, the district’s most populous jurisdiction, played a crucial role in the outcome.

Anderson’s campaign focused heavily on voter outreach across the district, particularly in Prince William County. He noted his efforts to connect with voters in the area, saying his team “did well in Prince William” by visiting locations like Todos and other local businesses to address issues such as rising electricity costs. His strategy resonated strongly in precincts like Colgan and Quantico, where he led with 54.90% and 54.70% of the vote, respectively.

Vindman’s victory was aided by significant early voting support in Prince William County, where he received 66.88% of in-person early votes. Anderson thanked his supporters, acknowledging their dedication and hard work throughout the campaign. While disappointed by the results, Anderson conveyed pride in his efforts to address community concerns and optimism for the future of the 7th District.

Anderson emphasized unity and the importance of addressing the pressing concerns of local residents. In his address, Anderson reflected on his campaign, acknowledging the dedication of his volunteers and supporters. He thanked an extensive network of friends, family, and colleagues, underscoring the deep community ties that fueled his bid for office.

Anderson, who grew up in Spotsylvania County, shared his motivation for running: a commitment to improve the lives of those in his district. He recounted memories of mopping floors at his mother’s restaurant and wrestling at Courtland High School, moments that shaped his vision for service. “The seventh district is my home,” he said. “It’s where I began my journey that took me to the army and ultimately to run for Congress.”

While recounting his experiences and milestones, Anderson addressed the recent election process, noting the 11,000 provisional ballots still pending. However, with the current ballot count leaving no clear path to victory, he conceded, stating it was in the district’s best interest to move forward.

Reflecting on broader national concerns, Anderson outlined his expectations for Washington. He called for a secure border, fiscal responsibility, and support for the nation’s allies, asserting that the next administration should focus on citizens’ economic well-being. “People are ready for change,” he said, voicing the frustrations of those struggling with rising costs of living and security concerns.

In closing, Anderson urged the community to set aside partisan differences and work together, regardless of the campaign’s outcome. “While we can’t claim victory today, I’m asking everyone to come together, as one district, dedicated to looking after our fellow neighbors and focusing on a better future,” he concluded, leaving a message of hope and resilience for his supporters and constituents alike.

This was Anderson’s second bid for the congressional seat. He ran in a Republican Party Primary Election in 2022, and lost to Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, who lost to Democrat Abigail Spanberger (D).

Spanberger, a three-term congresswoman, has hinted she will run against Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears in Virginia’s gubernatorial race in 2025 to replace Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who cannot seek re-election due to constitutionally imposed term limits.