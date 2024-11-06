What to Expect at Tonight’s Prince William County School Board Meeting

If you’re planning to attend or tune into the Prince William County School Board meeting tonight, here’s a look at some big topics on the agenda. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Kelly Leadership Center, located at 13833 Dumfries Road near Woodbridge.

One hot topic for discussion is the cell phone policy in schools—a decision that could shape students’ school-day routines. Recently, the Virginia Department of Education suggested a strict “bell-to-bell” policy, which would prevent students from using phones entirely during the school day, including lunch and passing periods. However, Prince William County has a slightly different plan. Their proposed policy, if adopted, would allow high school students to use their phones during lunch and in hallways between classes, but keep devices out of sight and silent during class time. For younger students in elementary and middle school, phones would need to stay stashed away all day.

If this policy goes into effect on January 1, 2025, students who break the rule could face referrals and might even need to bring home a form for parents to sign. Tonight is the first time the public will get to hear details of this plan, and it’s sure to be a point of interest.

Another key topic is the board’s own reimbursement policy, covering expenses for school board members as they perform their duties. This includes mileage, meals during work travel, and technology needs, all under policies that help support the work board members do while managing taxpayer funds carefully.

You can watch the meeting online if you can’t attend in person.