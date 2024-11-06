Vindman Leads Anderson by 12,750 Votes in Tight Virginia 7th District Race, But Anderson Says “Too Close to Call”

In Virginia’s highly contested 7th Congressional District race, Democratic candidate Eugene S. Vindman currently leads Republican Derrick M. Anderson by a narrow 12,750 votes, with Vindman tallying 152,136 votes to Anderson’s 139,386.

However, Anderson’s campaign has emphasized that the race remains undecided, with significant numbers of ballots still uncounted and Orange County’s Election Day results not yet published.

“Simply put, like so many other races across the country, this race remains too close to call,” Anderson stated. “And like many other races across the country, it has not been called by any major media outlet. The reality is that there are thousands of outstanding ballots to count. In fact, according to the VA Dept. of Elections, Orange County hasn’t published any Election Day votes.”

We told you last night that Vindman declared victory.

In Orange County, so far, Vindman captured 4,174 votes, or 42.74%, while Anderson received 5,569 votes, or 57.02%. Anderson’s campaign expects the final tally here could play a significant role in the district’s outcome. “Many of those ballots will be counted today,” Anderson added. “Our team is deploying out to canvasses across all 11 localities in VA07 to get an accurate read on all the votes outstanding.”

The breakdown of votes in other counties shows Prince William County delivered the highest number of votes to Vindman, with 74,834 compared to Anderson’s 38,512. In Culpeper County, however, Anderson claimed a substantial lead, capturing 17,335 votes to Vindman’s 10,349. Other counties, including Spotsylvania and Greene, followed similar trends, with Anderson leading in more rural areas while Vindman garnered stronger support in urban and suburban regions.

The campaign also noted that the Virginia Department of Elections has a Friday deadline for voters to cure ballots that were rejected for various reasons. “We will be working hard to ensure that every vote is counted,” Anderson said, urging voters whose ballots were initially rejected to take action before the deadline.

Anderson criticized a local media entity for what he described as “misinformation” after an incorrect race call led to confusion. “To be exceedingly clear: this media entity gave Virginia voters misinformation at a critical point during an election,” he said. “We ask that, given the amount of misinformation already going around today, any outlet with questions please reach out to us immediately.”

As final counts and cures continue, both campaigns remain vigilant, with Anderson’s team actively tracking remaining ballots across the district’s 11 localities to ensure every vote is accounted for.

More as we have it.