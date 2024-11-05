Vindman Claims Victory in Virginia’s 7th District Congressional Race, Securing Democratic Control

Updated 11:52 p.m — In a tightly contested race, Eugene Vindman emerged victorious over Republican Derrick M. Anderson in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, securing a seat that will keep the district under Democratic control. Vindman’s win fills the seat previously held by Abigail Spanberger, who chose not to seek re-election and is widely speculated to be considering a run for Virginia governor in 2025.

However, Anderson has not conceded the race. “The media calling the #VA07 race before all votes have been reported is premature. This is still too close to call,” Anderson posted to X. “Over ten thousand votes – including Election Day votes, early votes, & mail-in votes – are yet to be reported. This race & the voters deserve more time.”

Vindman’s campaign, which saw significant financial backing, raised an impressive $15.7 million and spent $13.4 million. His opponent, Anderson, reported $2.4 million in receipts and $2 million in expenditures, underscoring the scale of Vindman’s campaign efforts. Vindman captured 51.51% of the vote with 191,435 ballots in his favor, while Anderson garnered 48.22% with 179,200 votes.

Results Highlight Prince William County’s Role

The results across Virginia’s 7th District highlight the varied political landscape within the region. Prince William County, the district’s most populous county, leaned strongly Democratic in the election, with Vindman receiving 65.73% of the vote there.

Known for its growing suburban population and diverse communities, Prince William County has consistently voted Democratic in recent years, further solidifying its status as a crucial party stronghold.

In contrast, other counties within the district, such as Culpeper, Greene, and King George, showed strong support for Republican candidate Derrick Anderson, with each giving him well over 60% of the vote. These rural and traditionally conservative counties counterbalanced the Democratic backing of Prince William and Fredericksburg.

Vindman’s Statement of Thanks and Vision for Service

In his victory speech, Vindman expressed gratitude to his supporters, acknowledging the “grassroots army” that propelled his campaign. Reflecting on his journey from an immigrant who fled Soviet oppression to a U.S. Congressman-elect, Vindman shared, “It’s a testament to the power of the American experience that an immigrant who escaped a Soviet Regime and came to this great nation with less than $800 in our pockets, would now stand here as a Congressman-elect of the United States House of Representatives.”

Vindman, a retired U.S. Army officer, highlighted his commitment to service. “In my 25 years of military service, it didn’t matter to me the color, creed, background, race, or party affiliation of the person next to me. What mattered was getting the mission done,” he said, adding that he intends to bring this mission-focused approach to Washington.

Vindman will be sworn in to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. He pledges to serve all constituents as he embarks on his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives.