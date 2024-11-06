Opinion: As Republicans Gain Ground, Manassas Democrats Must Learn to Govern for All

The 2024 election results for Manassas signal a shift in the city’s political landscape.

While Democratic Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger retained her seat with a notable 56.91% of the vote, Republicans have made meaningful inroads, building on a newfound organizational strength seen across the state as conservatives embraced Virginia’s early voting system in record numbers. In what has become one of the city’s most contentious elections in recent memory, conservatives leveraged social media and new voices, such as the “Until They Kick Us Out” podcast, to rally supporters and draw attention to their causes. The Republican Party’s increased cohesion and visibility hint at a changing dynamic in a city once considered solidly Democratic.

This year’s council race underscores this shift. In 2020, Democratic incumbents Pamela Sebesky and Mark Wolfe received strong backing, with Sebesky leading with 20.7% (8,532 votes) and Wolfe close behind.

This year’s City Council results paint a different picture: not a single candidate reached the high vote totals of 2020. With Democratic candidates Ashley R. Hutson, Tom C. Osina, and Wolfe each earning lower percentages than before, it’s clear that voter support has become more dispersed. Sebesky did not seek re-election. This suggests a competitive landscape where no candidate has a guaranteed stronghold, pointing to an increasingly divided electorate.

In a shift for the Manassas City School Board, Republican-backed candidate Dayna-Marie Miles will now join conservative board member Sara Brescia, who has been a vocal presence since her election in 2022. Miles’ election signals a potential shift in policy focus and priorities on the school board as it navigates pressing challenges of accreditation, truancy, failing test scores, and teacher retention.

This election cycle wasn’t just competitive; it was particularly nasty. In the heat of the campaign, text messages allegedly exchanged between former Manassas Regional Airport Commission Chairman Ross Snare, Mayor Davis-Younger, and a city employee were publicly shared, with disparaging remarks directed at a council member. This so-called “text-gate” led to Snare’s resignation and fueled the polarized political atmosphere, where even those not running for office felt the repercussions.

The controversy around “text-gate” highlights a broader issue in Manassas politics: a hyper-partisan environment that has emerged since 2020. Democrats in city leadership have largely appointed like-minded individuals to board and commission positions and fill vacant council seats. For some residents, this has led to feelings of alienation. Many have chastised Mayor Davis-Younger for seeming to dismiss or avoid engaging with perspectives that don’t align with her own, creating an atmosphere where dissenting voices feel marginalized.

We at Potomac Local News have criticized the mayor for personalizing politics, valuing positive press, and maintaining control over her narrative. While Mayor Davis-Younger frequently uses the phrase “Our Manassas” to promote unity, that unity often seems conditional—extended only to those who support her leadership.

Her continued reluctance to grant a sit-down interview to Potomac Local News, despite our repeated requests since 2019, is a testament to her aversion to critical coverage. However, she recently promised to give us her first interview post-reelection. If she honors this commitment, it could signal a readiness to engage more openly with the press and residents with differing viewpoints.

The inroads Republicans have made this election should be a wake-up call for Manassas Democrats. With conservatives gaining ground across the city and state, it’s clear that the electorate has been evolving since President Donald Trump’s first term when Democrats posted significant gains in local and state-level offices.

For those in power, governing solely for a base of loyal supporters may no longer be sufficient—or sustainable. As seen in the City Council race, no single candidate can now assume widespread support and future victories will likely depend on a broader coalition.

Democrats in Manassas must recognize the changing political landscape and adapt by genuinely embracing diverse perspectives and governing the entire community. In Virginia’s annual election cycle, political tides can shift quickly, and the lessons of 2024 should serve as a reminder that leadership, inclusivity, and responsiveness to all constituents—not just loyalists—are essential in a city as dynamic as Manassas.