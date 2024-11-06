Michelle Davis-Younger Re-Elected as Manassas Mayor; Holds Off GOP Challenger

In the latest Manassas municipal elections, Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger secured a decisive victory to continue as the city’s mayor, marking the start of her second term in office. A Democrat, Davis-Younger received 8,463 votes (56.91%), defeating Republican challenger Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom, who garnered 6,358 votes (42.75%).

According to the final campaign finance reports, Davis-Younger raised $46,724, while Byrom raised $41,596.

City Council Elections: Hutson Joins, Republicans Face Setbacks

In the City Council race, Democrats retained control, with the top three vote-getters, Mark Wolfe, newcomer Ashley Hutson, and Tom Osina, all Democrats, securing seats. Hutson will replace outgoing Democrat Pamela Sebesky, continuing the party’s strong presence. Theresa Coates Ellis remains the lone Republican voice on the council.

Here’s a breakdown of the vote counts for City Council:

– Mark D. Wolfe: 7,616 votes (19.27%)

– Ashley R. Hutson: 7,325 votes (18.54%)

– Tom C. Osina: 6,456 votes (16.34%)

Close behind were Republicans Robyn R. Williams, Lynn Forkell Greene, and Stephen D. Kent.

School Board Race: Democrats Hold, With GOP Endorsed Candidate Miles Securing a Seat

The School Board election also saw limited success for Republicans, as GOP-endorsed candidate Dayna-Marie Miles won a seat, capturing 6,242 votes (13.19%). She joins top vote-getters Suzanne Seaberg, Zella M. Jones Diana Ivette Brown, all of whom were endorsed by the Democrats and received 6,633 votes (14.02%).

Longtime School Board member Christina S. Brooks did not retain her seat, losing with 3,318 votes (7.01%) after one term.

The top four finishers for the School Board were as follows:

– Suzanne Seaberg: 6,871 votes (14.52%)

– Diana Ivette Brown: 6,633 votes (14.02%)

– Zella M. Jones: 6,363 votes (13.45%)

– Dayna-Marie Miles: 6,242 votes (13.19%)