Democratic Subramanyam Defeats Clancy

From The Center Square:

Democratic state Sen. Suhas Subramanyam defeated Republican challenger Mike Clancy for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

Subramanyam won by 52.1%-47.9% with more than 95% of votes in.

Subramanyam, having represented Virginians in the state House of Delegates and Senate for four years and served as a White House technology policy advisor to President Obama, put out a formal statement at 9:20 PM, with 89% of the vote in and before the race had been called by the Associated Press or the New York Times.