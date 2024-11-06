12 Local Inmates Complete Public Speaking Workshop

Twelve inmates at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center (ADC) recently completed the “Speak to Me: Reentry” public speaking workshop as they prepare to be released.

Throughout the six-week course, inmates are able to develop their communication skills, build their confidence, develop active listening skills and articulate their stories with intent and purpose, a county press release stated.

Nick Baskerville, who coaches the workshop, emphasized the powerful tool that is storytelling. Baskerville is a storyteller and comedian.

“My mission for the class was to teach how to use storytelling as a tool to interact and connect with people,” Baskerville said. “I also hope the attendees understand the importance of their story and their perspective.”

“It’s incredibly rewarding to witness the transformation of our reentry community as they gain confidence and new perspectives on their journey. We all have a role to play in supporting them because they are the credible messengers who can inspire and uplift those often overlooked,” the Office of Community Safety’s Kimberly Sparkes said.

Many of the inmates who went through the course expressed their gratitude for their program, stating it pushed themselves and instilled more confidence in them.

Capt. Allen West II from the ADC said communication is an important aspect of being successful when released from prison.

“We want them to be able to have that voice where they will be able to get that interview for that job, be hired for that job and potentially make a career for themselves,” West said. “This is just to give them those tools to be successful because communication is one of the most essential tools that we need.”