Kaine, Vindman Visit Fredericksburg Before Election Day

On Monday, November 4, Senator Tim Kaine (D) and Eugene Vindman spoke briefly to a small gathering in downtown Fredericksburg. Kaine is running again for Virginia Senate, and Vindman, a Democrat, is for the 7th Congressional District.

Kaine said, “Virginia is going to send a message,” noting that the state is often among the first to report election results and saying, “Virginia’s looking solid for Kamala.” Kaine noted that his campaign has held around 220 events this season, not including interviews, fundraisers, and Senate duties.

Kaine shared he first met Vindman when Vindman asked Kaine to perform his U.S. Army promotion ceremony after his superiors, U.S. Army Generals, were afraid to perform the ceremony for fear of angering then-President Donald Trump.

Vindman noted that he and his campaign have knocked on over 100,000 doors and crossed all areas of the district multiple times. He said, “People know what the stakes are in this election. They know that this country gets to choose what our path will be.”

Vindman did not stay after his remarks to speak to the press or the volunteers.