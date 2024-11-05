29 Small Businesses Opened In Prince William County in August

According to a small business report from Prince William County’s Department of Development Services, 29 small businesses opened in August. This marks 259 total small businesses opening in the county since January.

Here are the businesses that opened their doors in August:

Gainesville

Gainesville Solutions, 7371 Atlas Walk Way

MacBoys Café, 7945 Heritage Village Plaza

Paisano’s Pizza & Subs, 7368 Atlas Walk Way

Manassas

FPG Construction, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road

Linear Innovation Movement, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road

MBH Settlement Group, Suite 140, 7900 Sudley Road

Medical Massage Specialties, Suite A, 10600 Crestwood Drive

Osmow’s, Suite 105, 9685 Liberia Ave.

Russell & White Ventures, Suite D, 8577 Sudley Road

Shine Threading & Spa, 7853 Sudley Road

Solid Construction, Suite 126, 11900 Livingston Road

Support Service, 10702 Vandor Lane

The Many Pieces of Me Serenity Center, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road

Twinkle, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road

Woodbridge

A&S Design Studio, Suite K121, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle

AMC Shell, 14352 Gideon Drive

Anytime Fitness, Suite 110, 12751 Marblestone Drive

DUAA, 2072 Daniel Stuart Sq.

EZ Prado Construction, 14863 Farm Creek Drive

Gold Luxe Braiding and Beauty, Suite 237, 13895 Hedgewood Drive

Healing Therapy VA, Suite B, 12510 Lake Ridge Drive

Home Health Care, Suite 101, 2700 Neabsco Common Place

Linear Innovation Movement, Suite 101, 2700 Neabsco Common Place

Mulier, Suite 224, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle

Oakley Home Access, 3083 PS Business Center

Smoki Kabos, 13428 Richmond Highway

The Church – God’s Assembly, 13327 Woodbridge St.

The Nail Corner, 2471 Prince William Parkway

Quantico