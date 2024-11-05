29 Small Businesses Opened In Prince William County in August

According to a small business report from Prince William County’s Department of Development Services, 29 small businesses opened in August. This marks 259 total small businesses opening in the county since January.
Here are the businesses that opened their doors in August:
Gainesville
- Gainesville Solutions, 7371 Atlas Walk Way
- MacBoys Café, 7945 Heritage Village Plaza
- Paisano’s Pizza & Subs, 7368 Atlas Walk Way
Manassas
- FPG Construction, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road
- Linear Innovation Movement, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road
- MBH Settlement Group, Suite 140, 7900 Sudley Road
- Medical Massage Specialties, Suite A, 10600 Crestwood Drive
- Osmow’s, Suite 105, 9685 Liberia Ave.
- Russell & White Ventures, Suite D, 8577 Sudley Road
- Shine Threading & Spa, 7853 Sudley Road
- Solid Construction, Suite 126, 11900 Livingston Road
- Support Service, 10702 Vandor Lane
- The Many Pieces of Me Serenity Center, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road
- Twinkle, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road
Woodbridge
- A&S Design Studio, Suite K121, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle
- AMC Shell, 14352 Gideon Drive
- Anytime Fitness, Suite 110, 12751 Marblestone Drive
- DUAA, 2072 Daniel Stuart Sq.
- EZ Prado Construction, 14863 Farm Creek Drive
- Gold Luxe Braiding and Beauty, Suite 237, 13895 Hedgewood Drive
- Healing Therapy VA, Suite B, 12510 Lake Ridge Drive
- Home Health Care, Suite 101, 2700 Neabsco Common Place
- Linear Innovation Movement, Suite 101, 2700 Neabsco Common Place
- Mulier, Suite 224, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle
- Oakley Home Access, 3083 PS Business Center
- Smoki Kabos, 13428 Richmond Highway
- The Church – God’s Assembly, 13327 Woodbridge St.
- The Nail Corner, 2471 Prince William Parkway
Quantico
- Quantico 94 Dry Cleaner, 313 Potomac Ave.