Chinn Park Library Closing for Renovations on Nov. 18

Chinn Park Library (Woodbridge) will close to the public from Nov. 18 to Dec. 8 for renovations of staff offices and shared employee spaces.

These spaces haven’t been renovated since the library opened in 1991, a press release stated. The renovations are part of the county’s Public Libraries’ Strategic Plan, which aims to provide updated and modernized workspaces to equip library staff with “the tools and space needed to enhance their expertise and better serve the community.”

“Modernizing the staff areas at Chinn Park Library will promote well-being and productivity, contributing to a positive workplace culture. This aligns with PWPL’s focus on creating welcoming spaces that benefit staff and the public,” the press release stated.

Chinn Park Library — one of the busiest libraries in Prince William County — was last renovated in 2018; upgrades included redesigned computer workstations, reconfiguring the children’s area and storytime area, a new meeting room and new carpet throughout the entire library.

During the renovation period, patrons are still able to access the book drop. But, any holds at the Chinn Park Library will be forwarded to the Lake Ridge Library (Woodbridge) starting Nov. 16.