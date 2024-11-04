Anderson to Rally with Speaker Mike Johnson, Governor Youngkin today in Spotsylvania

Today, November 4, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will join Republican congressional candidate Derrick Anderson in a Get Out the Vote Rally in Spotsylvania County.
A former Green Beret, Anderson is vying to unseat Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s hotly contested 7th District. Anderson faces Democrat Eugene Vindman in what many are calling a close race.
The rally, intended to energize supporters just days before Election Day, will be held at Anderson’s campaign office near the Cracker Barrel on Southpoint Parkway, conveniently located near I-95. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the event beginning at 5 p.m.
Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.