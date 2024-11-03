Manassas Acquires Marsteller Middle Property for Community Center, Park

The City of Manassas recently announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Marsteller Middle School property at 8730 Sudley Road, marking a significant step forward in its plans to establish a community hub and address a longstanding need for park and recreational facilities.

To engage the community in shaping this new center, Manassas will hold a public meeting titled “Community Conversations,” inviting residents to share their vision and ideas. The public meeting, open to all residents, will take place on Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Marsteller Park & Community Center. Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in envisioning the city’s first community center and recreational facility.

This project comes when the need for more recreational spaces in Manassas has become critical. The purchase of the Marsteller site, previously owned by Manassas Baptist Church for an estimated $10 million, excludes the church’s main building and an adjacent six acres. The remainder of the site, however, will be transformed into the city’s 21st public park, with plans to include a community center, athletic fields, open green space and potentially a fire station.

City officials have emphasized that the Marsteller Park & Community Center will serve as a resource for a wide range of community needs, including leisure activities, youth sports and emergency services. The acquisition eliminates the need for commercial real estate redevelopment, allowing the city to maximize green spaces for public use.

The project also comes amid the construction of the new Jennie Dean Elementary School within Jennie Dean Park, one of the city’s last remaining park areas. The Marsteller site acquisition helps offset the impact of this potential development on green space, providing much-needed park facilities.

While the existing Marsteller Middle School facilities will be available for limited use initially, the city aims to conduct a comprehensive space needs analysis and gather community feedback before moving forward with extensive renovations. Early-stage developments include additional sports fields to meet the rising demand for youth recreational activities in the city.

This initiative represents a collaborative effort between city officials and residents to create a sustainable and inclusive community space.