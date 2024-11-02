FALMOUTH BRIDGE IN DISREPAIR: Emergency Lane Closure, Weight Limits Imposed, Urgent Repairs Begin

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced emergency measures on the Route 1 bridge over the Rappahannock River, commonly known as the Falmouth Bridge between Fredericksburg and Stafford County, as crews begin urgent structural repairs.

Starting last night, Friday, November 1, 2024, new vehicle weight limits of 16 tons for single-unit vehicles and 24 tons for tractor-trailers will be enforced, and the northbound right lane will be closed. These actions follow recent inspections revealing accelerated deterioration of the bridge’s structural steel in several areas, prompting VDOT to reduce traffic flow as a safety measure.

VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer Marcie Parker emphasized the urgency of the repairs. “Many area residents cross Falmouth Bridge multiple times a day as part of their daily travel, and we know how critical it is to keep the Fredericksburg region moving, whether the trip is to work or school or you are a business owner making a delivery. We will work urgently to conduct these spot structural steel repairs and reopen all lanes as we advance efforts to accelerate the larger Falmouth Bridge project,” said Parker.

Inspection Results and Repair Needs

We reported on the bridge’s poor structural rating in June after inspectors observed deteriorating support elements. Since then, VDOT engineers have conducted further inspections to assess the bridge’s condition and identified areas where structural steel has weakened near the northbound right lane. The lane closure will remain in effect for several months until repairs are complete, reducing northbound Route 1 traffic to a single lane from Charles Street in Fredericksburg to Carter Street in Stafford County.

To assist drivers, message boards displaying the weight restrictions have been posted along Route 1, while VDOT fabricates permanent signs.

Bridge Condition and Upcoming Rehabilitation

Constructed in 1943, the Falmouth Bridge carries approximately 38,000 vehicles daily and serves as an alternative to Interstate 95. VDOT annually inspects the bridge, but due to its deteriorating condition, this summer’s assessment was expanded to gather details for an $86.2 million rehabilitation project scheduled in the state’s Six-Year Improvement Program.

“We’re reducing the weight of our heaviest vehicles on this bridge and closing a single lane as safety precautions,” said Parker. “But we would not hesitate to close the entire bridge if it was warranted for safety.”

Traffic Impacts and Alternatives

VDOT will monitor and adjust regional traffic signal timing to alleviate congestion caused by the lane closure. Vehicles that exceed the weight limit must use one of three other Rappahannock River crossings—Interstate 95, Route 3’s Blue and Gray Parkway, or Chatham Bridge on Route 3 Business.

Despite these changes, the pedestrian and bicycle path along the northbound right lane of the bridge will remain open for now, as it does not significantly impact bridge stress. However, access could be restricted once full construction begins.

Ongoing Project Updates

As VDOT continues with the emergency repairs, Fredericksburg area travelers will observe increased construction activity, including crews working beneath the bridge. Updates on the project’s progress will be posted on VDOT’s website.

With no cost estimate available yet, the emergency repairs will be funded through state bridge maintenance funds. VDOT is urging commuters to plan ahead for delays and exercise caution while the bridge is under construction.