Opinion: No More Delays: Digital Gateway Project is Crucial for Prince William’s Schools, Parks, and Tax Relief

From the Prince William Chamber of Commerce:

It’s time to do what’s best for Prince William County and move forward with the Digital Gateway. Approved by the Board of County Supervisors in December 2023, the Digital Gateway’s implementation has been slowed due to legal proceedings meant to stop it despite years of discussion, debate, and public hearings that led to approval by the Board of County Supervisors.

Opponents are focused on burdening our legal system with proceedings to challenge the Digital Gateway’s approval even though the Prince William courts have already dismissed one case with prejudice because it lacks merit. Today, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors will ask the County Circuit Court to dismiss another lawsuit filed by a former State Senator that would halt the Digital Gateway Project.

The Chamber is sensitive to the issues that were raised during the years of debate on the Digital Gateway. However, those issues were addressed during the approval process and safeguards put in place to ensure the Digital Gateway meets the most stringent standards.

It is time now that we come together as a community to move forward and implement the vision of the Digital Gateway. We’ve seen in Loudoun County the tax benefits it has reaped because of data centers. From 2018 – 2022, they received about $2.3 billion in tax revenue according to a George Mason University analysis. That has meant more revenue for its schools as well as less reliance on residential taxes.

Imagine what that tax revenue would do for Prince William County to fund its priorities such as schools, parks and affordable housing initiatives as well as relief to homeowners’ taxes. These are important priorities for the Chamber and all of us.

It is time to stop the legal delays and move forward with the Digital Gateway for the benefit of the community.