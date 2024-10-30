Opinion: Will Manassas Leaders Save GMBL? A Community’s Baseball Legacy Hangs in the Balance

From Lynn Forkell Greene, Manassas City Council candidate:

Three years ago, I joined a grassroots movement to save the Greater Manassas Baseball League (GMBL), an organization that serves as the heart and soul of our local sports community. Today, GMBL stands on the precipice of an uncertain future. The crucial question now is: Will Micron move forward with its option to purchase the E.G. Smith Baseball Complex, or will they stand down? Why have the current Council and Interim City Manager been so silent toward the GMBL Board?

For me, preserving GMBL isn’t just about baseball—it’s about standing up for transparency, integrity, and authentic representation in Manassas.

When GMBL was threatened by a public sale, I mobilized parents, players, and local supporters, making it clear that youth sports are integral to our community’s identity and the development of our children. Thanks to these efforts, GMBL’s advocates managed to secure renewed Council commitment to preserving our fields and youth sports. But now, more than ever, we must continue the fight.

This moment represents more than the future of GMBL; it’s a choice for Manassas residents. Will we elect leaders who genuinely reflect our values, or allow those in power to prioritize hidden agendas? The Micron deal with the city expires this week, and yet City Hall has maintained years of silence despite public assurances of a new home for GMBL. Micron now waits on a city response, and the stakes have never been higher.

Micron’s decision looms: will they prioritize corporate interests over their promises, or honor their commitments until we have leaders who represent us effectively? GMBL’s fate—and by extension, our community’s future—rests on who we elect in this coming election. If Micron proceeds with the purchase, GMBL will need a new home, and current city leaders will have failed to keep their word.

The ongoing issues surrounding GMBL and Micron’s role highlight the power of democracy rooted in accountability. My advocacy has shown that as constituents, we must demand transparency and genuine representation. Election day is our opportunity to ensure our voices are heard.

This movement is bigger than one baseball league; it’s about preserving democracy and reinforcing community values. By casting your vote, you uphold these principles and demand leadership that works for all of us.

Manassas City voters can cast their ballots early through Saturday at the Registrar’s office at 9025 Center Street or at their regular polling places on election day, Tuesday, November 5.

Let’s make the right choice for our city’s future.