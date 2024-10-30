Drivers Can No Longer Make Left Turns at University Blvd, Prince William Parkway Intersection

There’s been a traffic pattern change near the Prince William Parkway and Discovery Boulevard starting Wednesday.

Prince William County has implemented a new jughandle turn to connect Discovery Boulevard to the parkway. A jughandle turn is meant to eliminate traditional left turns at intersections and allow drivers to use a curved ramp on the right side to loop around. From the loop, drivers wait at a signal to either cross the main road or make a left turn onto a side street.

“The jughandle turn is part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and minimize delays during peak travel times,” a county press release on the change stated. “Removing left turns at this busy intersection will help reduce congestion and enhance safety for residents and commuters.”

The new traffic signals at the jughandle will become operational following Wednesday’s morning rush hour. Beginning Thursday at 9 p.m., traffic lights at the intersection of Discovery Boulevard and Prince William Parkway will be adjusted, and by Friday morning, left turns at the intersection will no longer be possible.

Changes at this intersection have been in talks in the county since 2019. This was part of the Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) program — under the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) — which aims to develop solutions to congestion and safety challenges in the state. This traffic pattern change is part of a larger project along the Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard.