Freeze Warning Issued for Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Sunday night, October 27, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region. The cold front that moved through the area earlier this morning brought cooler and drier air, which will persist into the night. Winds will begin to weaken after 3 a.m. Monday morning, with high pressure building over the region, leading to mostly clear skies and light winds.

The freeze warning is a concern for areas where the growing season is still in effect. Residents are urged to take precautions to protect sensitive plants and vegetation.

Sunday daytime temperatures will remain well below normal, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. By late Sunday evening into early Monday morning, temperatures are expected to dip significantly, potentially threatening crops and outdoor plants. The cold conditions will continue into Monday morning before the region begins to warm slightly under mostly dry conditions.