Emergency Repairs Completed on I-95 Southbound After Multi-Vehicle Crash and Road Damage

All lanes on Interstate 95 southbound have reopened as of 10:35 p.m., Thursday, October 24, following a multi-vehicle crash involving at least one tractor-trailer and extensive road repairs near mile marker 108 in Caroline County. One person was injured, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The incident began at 7 a.m. when a crash blocked northbound and southbound lanes near mile marker 108. Emergency responders closed all I-95 northbound and two southbound lanes between exits 110 (Ladysmith) and 104 (Carmel Church) as they worked the scene.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews began emergency repairs to a 150-foot section of pavement that sustained gouges and burn damage in the crash. VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon confirmed the need to replace the damaged center and left lanes, prompting a day-long closure on the southbound side and significant detours.

While initial delays reached seven miles from the diversion point, congestion swelled throughout the day. By 4:41 p.m., one lane reopened, and traffic was rerouted to Route 1 via Exit 110. Despite adjusted traffic signal timing on Route 1 in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties, southbound drivers faced up to 14 miles of delays and congestion along alternate routes.

Motorists are advised to avoid residual delays as traffic normalizes after reopening. Virginia State Police have yet to release details about the crash, and further updates will be provided as they become available.