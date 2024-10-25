8th Annual Flags for Heroes to Honor Veterans and Local Heroes at Manassas Museum Lawn

The Bull Run Rotary Club will host its 8th Annual Flags for Heroes event from November 8 to November 16, 2024, at the Manassas Museum lawn at 9101 Prince William Street, Manassas. This event will feature hundreds of American flags displayed in honor of Veterans, Active Duty Service Members, frontline workers, and Local First Responders who have sacrificed significantly to protect and serve their communities and country.

The opening ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, marking the beginning of this week-long tribute. All proceeds raised through hero sponsorships will benefit the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, a facility dedicated to supporting wounded veterans by providing them a peaceful place to heal and reconnect with their families.

Over the past eight years, Flags for Heroes has raised over $35,000 in honor of those who have selflessly served. Individuals interested in sponsoring a hero can purchase a flag for $50 each. The sponsorship form allows participants to dedicate a flag in memory or honor of their hero, and all proceeds go directly to supporting the Warrior Retreat.

The event committee encourages the public to visit the display during the week and reflect on the sacrifices made by those represented by each flag. Community members are also invited to the opening ceremony to celebrate and honor these brave individuals.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. Additionally, to spread awareness, the event will be listed on the Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) website and city event alerts.