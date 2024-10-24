Out of the Blue Seafood restaurant in Gainesville has closed its doors after seven years of serving the community. The restaurant announced its closure on its Facebook page on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Shortly after the announcement, the restaurant’s phone line was disconnected, and its Facebook page was removed.

Since opening in 2017, Out of the Blue has been a popular gathering place in Prince William County, hosting numerous community events, including several organized by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant quickly became known for its fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere, drawing in regulars and new patrons alike.

The closure of the restaurant marks the end of an era for locals who enjoyed its seafood offerings. Out of the Blue played a significant role in the Gainesville dining scene, creating a space for people to gather, celebrate, and connect.

When the restaurant first opened in 2017, Potomac Local News covered the story, highlighting its unique offerings and its owner’s vision for the establishment. You can revisit the opening story here.

As of now, there has been no further information regarding the reason behind the closure or any plans for the property.