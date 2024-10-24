From Sawdust to Scare Tactics: Stafford High Students Build Thrills at Fredericksburg’s Haunted Attraction

From chisels to chills, Stafford High School’s (SHS) carpentry students have found a new way to haunt locals with their talent.

The Fredericksburg Fairgrounds’ upcoming Dead Whispers Haunted Attraction will feature a haunted maze, which is entirely the work of these budding carpenters. Led by carpentry teacher Dan Harding, the students have spent weeks constructing the maze, which adds a new element of scare and excitement to the Halloween event.

The SHS Carpentry Program is part of the BOOTS program (Bringing Occupational Opportunities to Students). Students learn about Residential Construction and various parts of Commercial Construction. The BOOTS program allows students to learn Construction trades off-site while building a house to be sold upon completion. Harding said this is a non-profit organization.

Harding, a residential carpenter for 25 years before joining Stafford High School 16 years ago, said he thought the project would be a good opportunity for first-year carpentry students. When he met with the Fairgrounds team, he learned the initial plans involved 180 framed panels and covered an area 50” by 80”. Harding asked if his students could build the panels and install them according to the plan. His second and third-year carpentry students enthusiastically signed off on the project.

Harding said the structure’s temporary nature provided a challenge.



“Students needed a way of connecting these panels in a way that they were rigid, yet easy to dismantle and store for future functions. These panels couldn’t be fastened to the floor, and with them having plywood on both sides, were not easy to connect.” The project also needed to follow strict Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications, so the group had to revisit plans to make sure accessibility wasn’t blocked by some of the support posts.

Harding added, “We discussed options as a group and made it work.”

In the carpentry program, Harding said students learn workplace skills that will translate to any profession. If a student chooses carpentry, the hands-on, live construction experience from the BOOTS program enhances their chances for success and advancement.

Harding said visitors to Dead Whispers will notice the size and design of the maze. He said, “The students were walking the maze after completion…and it literally took us about 20 minutes.”

He said that was when students realized the scope of the work they just completed. Harding said, “The themes of the rooms and passageways are going to be scary and fun; I can’t wait to see reactions from the community.” He also added, “The folks we worked with at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds were great to work with, and I welcome any chance to work with them in the future.”

The maze is part of Dead Whispers, an attraction that features live actors and effects designed to make visitors feel like they’re in a horror movie. Funds raised through ticket purchases will support musicians and veterans with disabilities through the Bill Carroll Foundation . The event website notes “Our Foundation’s built-in Design and Production Team has developed our Haunted Attraction with the help from people with all levels of disabilities.”

Dead Whispers will run October 25 through November 2, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. On Oct. 27, a Family Day will run from noon to 4 p.m., before the evening hours.

The Fredericksburg Fairgrounds are located at 2400 Airport Avenue. Parking and the hayride are free, while food, beverages, and alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.