Lewis Sorley, III (Age 87)

Memorial service info

Lewis “Bob” Sorley

August 3, 1934 – September 25, 2024

Lewis “Bob” Sorley, longtime resident of Potomac, MD, died at his home September 25, 2024. Born at West Point, NY, where his father was teaching Military Art & Engineering, he grew up as a typical Army Brat. In 1951, he graduated from Texas Military Institute in San Antonio, where he was the cadet battalion commander. He then attended The Sullivan School in Washington, DC, before entering West Point with the Class of 1956. Following his grandfather and namesake, Colonel Lewis Sorley (USMA 1891), and father, Colonel Merrow Sorley (USMA 1924), he was a third generation West Pointer.

Upon graduation, Bob was commissioned in Armor and soon was posted to Amberg, Germany, with the 2nd Armor Cavalry Regiment, always thereafter described by him as his first and forever favorite outfit. In two decades of military service, he led tank and armored cavalry units in the United States, Germany, and Vietnam; held staff positions in the Pentagon; and taught at West Point and the Army War College. Along the way, he acquired an M.A. degree in English Literature from Penn, an M.P.A. degree from Penn State, and a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins.

In 1970, Bob married Virginia Mezey Becker, widow of his close friend Dick Becker. Ginny then had 3 small children, sons, Doug and Tim, and daughter Susan, while Bob brought a daughter, Kathy from an earlier marriage. They all went to Germany together, where Bob commanded a tank battalion, and then to Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania, where he attended the Army War College and stayed on for two years of faculty duty. His final active-duty assignment was a return to the Pentagon.

In 1976, Bob and Ginny bought a wonderful house in Potomac, where they would reside for the next 42 years. Bob had been recruited by the CIA, where he served as a senior civilian official for most of another decade, then retired from government service again to become a leading historian of the Vietnam War and author or editor of nine books.

His book “A Better War: The Unexamined Victories and Final Tragedy of America’s Last Years in Vietnam” was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. His biographies on Generals Creighton Abrams, Harold K. Johnson, and William Westmoreland were all award winners. His book “Honor Bright: History and Origins of the West Point Honor Code and System” was commissioned by the United States Military Academy for use in honor education.

During this time Bob also served for eight years as Executive Director of the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States. In later years, he was named a Distinguished Graduate by West Point, a Distinguished Eagle Scout, an Outstanding Alumnus of the Army War College, and VMI’s first Visiting Professor of Leadership and Ethics. He was also the first recipient of the General Andrew Goodpaster Prize for military scholarship, presented by the American Veterans Center. He was a long-time member of the Army and Navy Club, the Association of the United States Army, and the Society of the Cincinnati.

In early 2019, Bob and Ginny moved to Cumberland Crossings, a retirement community in Carlisle, PA.

Bob is survived by Douglas Becker, Timothy Becker, and Susan Merritt; and his sister, Judith Simpson. His wife Ginny and his daughter Kathy predeceased him.

Burial will take place at the West Point Cemetery at a later date.

Submitted by Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.