Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment Gains in Stafford Schools

Stafford County Public Schools saw significant growth in both Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrollment participation during the 2023–2024 academic year, continuing their efforts to offer more rigorous academic options and improve student outcomes. As discussed during the Stafford County School Board meeting on October 8, 2024, the district has focused on expanding access to AP and Dual Enrollment courses, resulting in increased participation and success rates.

The number of AP exams administered in Stafford schools has risen steadily over the past few years. During the 2023–2024 academic year, 3,452 AP exams were administered to 1,974 students, with 67% earning a score of three or higher. This score is critical as it is typically the threshold for earning college credit, reflecting the district’s progress in offering challenging coursework and preparing students for post-secondary education.

In addition to AP exam growth, Stafford County saw a sharp rise in Dual Enrollment participation. Over the past two years, the district nearly doubled the number of students enrolled in these courses, from 1,000 to almost 2,000 by the 2023–2024 school year. This increase is attributed to the district’s concerted efforts to offer a broader range of Dual Enrollment courses in collaboration with Germanna Community College. Courses like pre-calculus, biology, and other advanced subjects have been added to give students more opportunities to earn college credit while still in high school.

These gains represent the district’s commitment to offering students multiple pathways to academic success, whether through AP or Dual Enrollment courses, allowing them to earn college credit and better prepare for their futures.