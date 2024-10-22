Keep the Park Beautiful Event Collects More Than 100 Pounds of Litter

[Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park] [Photo courtesy of Manassas Park]

The Keep the Park Beautiful (KPB) event on Oct. 14 at Scott Drive Pocket Park collected more than 100 pounds of litter throughout Manassas Park.

KPB is a part of the Manassas Park government and is a Keep America Beautiful — a nonprofit dedicated to educating and inspiring people to clean up their communities — affiliate. 10 volunteers, comprised of KPB committee members, Manassas residents and Manassas Park City Schools students, cleaned up Manassas Park for two hours.

KPB held this event at Scott Drive Pocket Park, and the volunteers also cleaned up Scott Drive, Old Centreville Road and Manassas Drive. Every month or so, KPB hosts an event in a different park of Manassas Park to help clean up that area.

At Scott Drive Pocket Park, volunteers collected cigarette butts, bottles, juice boxes, a tire, a mental rod and much more.

The next KPB event is scheduled for Nov. 11 at Lower Kent.