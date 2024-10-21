Town of Dumfries Hosts its Second Annual Pink and Purple Brunch to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence

The Town of Dumfries will host the Pink and Purple Brunch on October 27, 2024, at the Clyde Washington Community Center to raise awareness about breast cancer and domestic violence. This free event will feature local advocates and healthcare professionals, and attendees must register by October 23, 2024, as seating is limited.

Press Release:

The Town of Dumfries is proud to present the Pink and Purple Brunch, an event dedicated to raising awareness and promoting an end to breast cancer and domestic violence. This free event will occur on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the Clyde Washington Community Center, located at 3800 Graham Park Road in Dumfries, VA. The Pink and Purple Brunch is a timely and urgent call to action. It serves as a platform for education, support, and solidarity with survivors and those affected by these two pressing issues. Attendees will hear from local advocates, healthcare professionals, and community leaders who are working tirelessly to bring about change. By combining the fight against breast cancer with efforts to end domestic violence, this event fosters a unique opportunity to shed light on these critical challenges that impact many lives. The urgency of these issues should motivate us to act now, and your participation is a crucial step in this direction. Vice Mayor Monaé Nickerson, a strong advocate for community empowerment, and Chair Pro Tem Selonia Miles, recognized for her leadership in public service, are championing this event, reinforcing the Town’s commitment to health and safety. “We come together in pink and purple to support not only those who have been impacted but to take meaningful action as a community,” said Vice Mayor Nickerson. “We hope this event encourages others to continue raising awareness and advocating for change.”

Event Details

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: Clyde Washington Community Center, 3800 Graham Park Rd, Dumfries, VA

Clyde Washington Community Center, 3800 Graham Park Rd, Dumfries, VA Cost: Free (Seating is limited; registration is required)

Free (Seating is limited; registration is required) Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Space is limited for this impactful event. Early registration is encouraged to ensure participation. Register online at https://bit.ly/pinkandpurplebrunch. Together, we can make a difference by raising awareness and taking steps to bring an end to breast cancer and domestic violence.