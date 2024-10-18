Annual Art and Wine Festival Returns to Caledon State Park on November 2-3

The annual Art and Wine Festival will be held at Caledon State Park on November 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event features local art, wine tastings, live music, and food trucks. Attendees can enjoy free wagon rides, archery, and camping programs. Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the gate, with free admission for children and non-tasters. Pets are welcome but must be leashed. The festival will proceed rain or shine.

Press release:

The annual Art and Wine Festival will take place over two days at Caledon State Park on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival is an annual crowd pleaser with family-friendly activities and music for all to enjoy. There will be tastings available from local wineries, delicious foods available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors along with beautiful art on display from artists.

“Experience the beauty of fall along with the spectacular variety of local art, flavorful wine and rhythmic music,” said Caledon State Park Manager Nina Cox. “This event is sponsored by our Friends Group, and we are so grateful for everything they do for our park. We hope you come out and celebrate fall with us.”

The park will be offering free wagon rides several times during both days as well as archery and camping programs led by the “Let’s Go” staff.

Tickets are required for each day and are available online at Zeffy for $25 or guests can pay $30 at the gate. Non-tasters and children enjoy free admission.

The Art and Wine Festival is a pet-friendly event. All pets must be supervised and kept on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Pet owners must clean up after their pets.

This event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, visit the Caledon State Park website.