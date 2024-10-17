The Journey Theater Presents its World Premiere of Voices From Vietnam

Press Release:

Journey Theater is pleased to present the World Premiere of Dr. Harry J. Kantrovich’s and Bruce H. “Doc” Norton’s Voices From Vietnam, a collection of interviews, stories, letter and reflections from Vietnam Veterans; Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines as well as the Nurses and Women who served, POWs, MIA families, a Vietnamese refugee, an embassy statesman and college and school students. In February 2023, Harry Kantrovich, a retired Navy Master Chief met Bruce H. “Doc” Norton, a retired Marine Corps Major and Vietnam Veteran. Harry asked Doc to collaborate on a play and an accompanying book about Vietnam. Journey Theater in Warrenton, VA agreed to premiere the play and the accompanying book. Performances in 2024 will be at Journey Theater at Vint Hill, 4175 Bludau Drive, Warrenton, VA on Fridays and Saturdays, November 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 PM and Sundays, November 10, 17, 24 at 2:00 PM. There will be a Special November 16 Matinee for students, teachers and parents at a reduced price. Matinee Performances will feature post-show talkback sessions with panelists answering questions from the audience. The show is being produced by Stacie Duvall, Walter Meyer and Douglas Barylski. Order tickets today at: Journey Church, Vint Hill | Theater