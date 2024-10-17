Stafford to Consolidate Rock Hill Fire, Rescue Services in New Station

Stafford County will establish the Rockhill Fire and Rescue Station along Mountain View Road near Willowmere Park, consolidating Fire Station 8 and the Rock Hill Volunteer Rescue Squad. The project, costing nearly $17 million, will include a three-bay facility designed for both career and volunteer personnel. Construction is set to begin in spring 2025.

Press Release:

A sign will soon mark the future site of Stafford County’s newest fire and rescue station. Future Station 8, the Rockhill Fire and Rescue Station, will be located along Mountain View Road, near Willowmere Park. This new facility will unite current Fire Station 8 resources and the Rock Hill Volunteer Rescue Squad, under one roof.

The location was strategically chosen for its central position within the Rock Hill District, improving response times across the area. Both Fire Station 8 and Rescue Station 8 are currently located near the edge of the district, bordering Marine Corps Base Quantico. The new, more central location of the station will allow more effective access to the station’s response area. The construction project is currently in the design phase, with plans for a groundbreaking in the spring of 2025. Access to the station will be via Mountain View Road.

This nearly $17 million project, including land acquisition and construction costs, represents a major investment by the County in public safety. The 17,000-square-foot, three-bay facility will serve both career and volunteer personnel. The bays will be bidirectional, or drive thru bays, allowing for efficient responses to emergencies.

Additionally, the Rockhill Fire and Rescue Station will be Stafford County’s first LEED-certified government building. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is the most widely recognized standard for green buildings, promoting energy efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings.

*”Rock Hill” concerning the electoral district is two words. “Rockhill” is one word in relation to the fire station.