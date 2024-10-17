Fredericksburg Prepares to Open New “Top-Tier” Visitor Center

The City of Fredericksburg will open a new Visitor Center on November 1, 2024, moving from 706 Caroline Street to 601 Caroline Street. The center will serve as a hub for tourists and provide information about local attractions and events.

Press Release:

The City of Fredericksburg is excited to announce the opening of its new Visitor Center, which is moving from 706 Caroline Street to the first floor of the Executive Plaza at 601 Caroline Street. The new location is significantly larger, more modern and more ADA accessible – concluding a 5-year initiative to provide visitors with an accessible space designed to show off the best of Fredericksburg while attracting a larger share of Virginia’s growing tourism spending. The Visitor Center is anticipated to open on Friday, November 1 with a formal ribbon cutting planned for January 2025.

The Center is already receiving accolades. “I was delighted to get a behind-the-scenes tour of Fredericksburg’s new Visitor Center. It will most assuredly be a top-tier facility! The City of Fredericksburg is to be commended for their continued, and committed, efforts to lead in this important segment of Virginia’s growing economy,” stated Rita McClenny, Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO.

In 2023, the Commonwealth of Virginia welcomed 111.7 million visitors who spent a record $33.3 billion! Tourism continues to be an important revenue source for the City, and City Council continues to prioritize tourism enhancements to remain competitive in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Last year the City of Fredericksburg welcomed $151 million in tourism expenditures locally – an historic number (surpassing pre-pandemic 2019 numbers for the first time).

The idea for the new Visitor Center was born out of the 2016 public forum on regional tourism and the 2017 Tourism Advisory Council recommendations, which raised the question as to whether the City is dedicating appropriate resources to its tourism operation. In 2019 the City contracted the national consulting firm DMOproz to advise on the efficacy of current programs and ways to enhance its tourism efforts. Their report, Tourism 2020: Findings and Recommendations for the City of Fredericksburg, was unanimously adopted by City Council in February 2020 and included a recommendation to relocate the Visitor Center. Following those recommendations, City staff held a series of meetings with members of the Economic Development Authority (EDA) and City Council about the possibility of the EDA buying the building at 706 Caroline Street. Both bodies approved this in August 2022, which led to a short-term lease back at the site as well as forward progress on a new Visitor Center inside the Executive Plaza building. The EDA bought the property in December 2022 for $1.26 million.

The City then hired Frazier and Associates from Staunton, Virginia to begin the visioning process. 40 stakeholder representatives from multiple key constituents informed the preliminary design. An online survey was provided for the general public to participate, 283 responses were received. Enteros Design was then hired, via a competitive process, to provide the architectural plans for the new Visitor Center. By December 2023 City Council was ready to approve two important pieces to advance the new Visitor Center project at Executive Plaza. City Council both appropriated the funds for the project and awarded the construction contract to the low bidder, Paddox LLC. A companion project was also developed for a new office space for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism on the third floor of the Executive Plaza.

Construction on the third floor Economic Development & Tourism (ED&T) offices started in early 2024, and construction started on the first floor Visitor Center a few months later. On May 22, 2024, ED&T moved to the third-floor of 601 Caroline Street, a space that is far more modern and professional, and allows business prospects, and staff, to have easy elevator ADA access to their offices.

On May 31, 2024, the EDA sold the property at 706 Caroline Street to Jarrell Properties for $1.337 million, putting the property back on the tax rolls and creating the possibility for significant new tax revenue (coupled with the City no longer bearing the expense of maintaining the property). As part of the sale, the City received an easement on the rear of the parking lot that ensures continued safe access to the courthouse and the rear of two additional properties along Caroline Street.

The Visitor Center will close its location at 706 Caroline Street on October 23. A satellite Visitor Center will be located inside the downtown Courtyard Marriott from October 24 – October 31, until the new location opens its doors on Friday, November 1. The new location will feature expanded displays with greater information about our tourism partners, such as Fredericksburg Nationals, National Park Service, University of Mary Washington, Heritage Museums sites, arts, food scene, lodging and entertainment venues. A larger exhibit room is more accessible for group tours. There is abundant parking right next door in the public parking garage. And the train station is in sight of the Visitor Center, just one block away. Visitors from all over will feel more welcomed!

We look forward to sharing more about this new Visitor Center space very soon. Follow along with us on FXBG.com and on social media @VisitFXBG.