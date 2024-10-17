$10,000 Prize Offered at Volunteer Prince William Dinner

There’s still time to secure your spot for one of the most exciting fall events in Prince William County—the Fall Reverse Raffle & Dinner. This Saturday, October 19, 2024, the event promises an evening of fun and a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.

The event, hosted by Volunteer Prince William, is a fantastic way to spend an evening and supports the Untrim-A-Tree program, which helps provide Christmas to 4,000 local children and 800 seniors in need at Christmas.

Event Highlights:

– Only 300 tickets available

Every ticket includes dinner for two and two drink tickets per person. A cash bar will also be available.

– 50/50 raffle for extra chances to win.

– Bring a new toy donation for the Untrim-A-Tree program.

You don’t have to be present to win the $10,000 grand prize. Donations are tax-deductible.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, near Manassas. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m., and the raffle will kick off at 7 p.m. Even if you can’t attend, your participation will help make the holidays brighter for children and seniors in the community.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit Volunteer Prince William’s website.