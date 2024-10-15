Cowan Boulevard to Close for 3 Weeks beginning October 21 for Sewer Main Replacement

The City of Fredericksburg Department of Public Works is completing a sewer main replacement project along Cowan Boulevard. Starting October 21, Cowan Boulevard will close for about three weeks to install the new sewer main, with a detour in place.

Press Release:

As reported in July, approximately 1,480 linear feet of sewer main is being replaced through the Belmont Apartments and under Cowan Boulevard, which includes the section that failed on New Year’s Eve 2023 and resulted in a Cowan Boulevard emergency closure in January of this year. The City’s Public Works Department and its contractor, W.C. Spratt, have been working to replace the sewer main since late winter. Replacement of this essential sewer infrastructure is now roughly 80% complete.

We are now heading into the last segment of this important project. Beginning Monday, October 21st, Cowan Boulevard will be closed to all traffic, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in both directions between Hospital Drive and Snowden Hills Boulevard. This temporary closure is for work to install the new sewer main crossing under Cowan Boulevard. There are a number of underground utilities that the contractor will need to cross while installing the new sewer main, which necessitates the road segment being closed for approximately 3 weeks. The traffic detour will utilize Hospital Drive, Mary Washington Boulevard, Fall Hill Avenue, and Carl D. Silver Parkway. Please be alert in these areas and watch for traffic detour signs.

Residents are encouraged to visit FredericksburgVA.gov for updated information, and subscribe to “Public Works Newsflash” to receive updates about this project by text and email.