Stafford Funeral Home Donates Refrigerated Trailer to Aid North Carolina Towns Hit by Hurricane Helene

In response to the devastating floods that hit western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, Covenant Funeral Home in Stafford has stepped up to help its southern neighbors. Kyle Gibbs, the director of Covenant Funeral Home, donated a 53-foot refrigerated trailer to Harwood Homes Funeral Home in Black Mountain, N.C., to store human remains as the area grapples with the aftermath of the disaster.

The trailer, purchased initially during the coronavirus pandemic, was donated after a call between Gibbs and Tyler Puckett, Harwood Homes Funeral Home operator. The funeral home in Black Mountain, just five miles from the equally devastated town of Swannanoa, found itself in desperate need of body storage as the death toll rose. “We just wanted to help out in any way we can,” said Gibbs, who sent the trailer that arrived in flood-ravaged North Carolina on Friday, October 4. The trailer, worth $30,000, arrived that evening and is currently stationed at Puckett’s cemetery near his funeral home.

In addition to the trailer, Gibbs called on the community to contribute non-perishable foods, blankets, and other essential supplies for the affected area. NAPA Auto Parts in Stafford also donated a battery for the trailer, which runs on diesel and has built-in shelves to accommodate the increasing number of victims.

Conditions in Black Mountain and Swannanoa

Black Mountain and Swannanoa are just outside Asheville and were particularly hard hit by the floods caused by Hurricane Helene. The aftermath devastated the small towns, with residents struggling to cope without power, water, or clear communication channels. Streets are littered with downed trees and debris.

The chaos has only been exacerbated by spotty communication, as many residents and local officials have been cut off from reliable internet and phone service. Looting was reported in the area, including at a local warehouse. Tyler Puckett described the scenes of devastation, where even getting around required the use of four-wheelers. “Pictures do it no justice,” he said, explaining that the destruction includes cars on top of railroads and homes pushed into the streets.

Despite the return of power and spotty internet connectivity to parts of Black Mountain, many areas remain without essential services, and the community is left to grapple with the overwhelming need for relief efforts. Donations of body bags and other supplies have come from across the state, but the area is struggling to recover with limited resources and aid.

Bracing for an Influx of Bodies

Harwood Homes Funeral Home is preparing for a tragic and grim reality: the number of bodies continues to rise as search and recovery efforts unfold. Puckett has been working around the clock to prepare for the influx of victims, which is expected to overwhelm the facility in the coming weeks.

He currently has 15 bodies in his care, but only two have been positively identified. Puckett explained that the remaining 13 are awaiting identification, a process that is being handled in Raleigh, the state capital, using blood and dental records. The challenge of identifying the deceased has been exacerbated by the condition of many bodies, making it a slow and arduous task. “Fingerprinting is unlikely to be possible due to the condition of the bodies,” said Puckett.

Puckett has already taken in bodies from as far as Raleigh and Mission Hospital in Asheville, and more are on the way.

“We’re getting ready to be impacted with bodies and bodies,” said Puckett, expressing concern about the funeral home’s capacity to manage the situation. Typically, Harwood Homes handles about 200 calls per year. But with the recent devastation, the funeral home is now faced with managing 100 bodies in what could take up to two months to address fully.

Despite the challenges, Puckett remains dedicated to serving his community in this time of need, saying, “This is someone’s mother, brother, or father. The dignity has gone out the door, to some extent, but we’ll do what we can to honor them.”

However, processing the dead presents immense challenges. The area lacks reliable internet service, so funeral homes cannot process death certificates with the state’s online system, Database Application for Vital Events, or DAVE for short. Without death certificates, cremations cannot proceed, further complicating the handling of the deceased.

The state has ordered that all unidentified bodies be transported to Raleigh for identification, adding another layer of red tape and additional costs for grieving families. Requests to the state to allow funeral directors the option of using paper death certificates have been denied, said Puckett.

In the meantime, Puckett has expressed his deep gratitude for his support during this difficult time. Supplies have been donated from as far as Georgia. Despite these contributions, Puckett stressed that the community is still in dire need of assistance and compassion.

“We just need prayers. That’s what we need,” he said.