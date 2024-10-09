Meet the Principal: Q+A with Dumfries Elementary’s New Principal, Erika Williams

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Erika Williams, the new principal of Dumfries Elementary. Williams has been an educator in Prince William County Schools (PWCS) since 2015.

Why Prince William County, and why Dumfries Elementary?

I came to PWCS in 2015 as a military spouse. I started as a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabeth Vaughan Elementary School and later taught at Kyle Wilson Elementary School. Following that, I stepped into the role of assistant principal at Yorkshire Elementary School. I became my best in PWCS, thanks to the leadership opportunities, professional development and peer support I was given. I can officially call this place home, as it’s the longest my family has settled anywhere during my husband’s military career, the second being Fort Cavazos, Texas. Dumfries Elementary School piqued my interest because I see it as a place where I can really connect with the surrounding community. One of my Gallup strengths is connectedness. When I reviewed Dumfries Elementary’s mission and vision, it resonated with one of my core beliefs: help, don’t hinder. The focus on goals, positive choices and collaboration aligned perfectly with my values. The staff and community were incredibly welcoming, offering support not just to students and families, but to each other as well. In times of need, they are all-hands, hearts and minds on deck.

How will you bring your experience as to your new role as principal in PWCS?

I have a diverse background. These experiences enable me to lead empathy, innovation, and a strong commitment to the community, ensuring that Dumfries is a place where everyone feels valued and empowered to succeed. My time as an assistant principal has equipped me with a deep understanding of school operations, staff management, and student needs. I plan to leverage this experience to create a supportive and efficient school environment, ensuring that both teachers and students thrive. Having been an elementary teacher, I have firsthand knowledge of classroom dynamics, and the challenges teachers face. This empathy allows me to support teaching staff effectively, fostering a collaborative and innovative teaching culture. As a military spouse, I developed resilience, adaptability and a strong sense of community. These qualities are invaluable in creating a supportive school culture that values diversity and inclusivity and addresses the unique needs of families within the school community.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?