Emergency Bridge Repair in Stafford to Take 10 Days

From VDOT:

Route 1 northbound in Stafford County will be reduced to a single lane for emergency bridge repairs at Accokeek Creek starting around 9 p.m. tonight.

Crews will repair a bridge rail and section of guardrail damaged on Sunday, Oct. 6, when a tractor-trailer struck the bridge. The bridge over Accokeek Creek is located between the intersections with Route 628 (American Legion Road/Eskimo Hill Road) and South Campus Boulevard. The crash damaged around 41 feet of bridge rail, including six posts, and around 220 feet of guardrail.

Repairs will take an estimated 10 days to complete, weather permitting. The northbound single lane closure will remain in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until all work is finished.

Portable message boards will be activated along Route 1 northbound ahead of the work zone to alert travelers.

Updated information on lane closures and traffic conditions for this work zone will be available on 511Virginia.