All-Terrain Wheelchairs Now Available at Manassas Battlefield

The Manassas National Battlefield Park debuted two all-terrain wheelchairs on Monday to provide more access to visitors.

The manually powered wheelchairs have two mountain bike wheels and a manual lever to allow for greater access to visitors who may need the wheelchair to experience the battlefield. The chairs will be available for free each day the park is open.

“The all-terrain wheelchairs are the first phase of the park’s increased accessibility strategy,” Park Superintendent Kris Butcher said. “Providing equitable access for all visitors is an integral part of our mission. I look forward to continuing to provide more opportunities for all visitors to experience Manassas National Battlefield Park.”

MNBP has employed several other accessible ways for visitors to access the park. Throughout the park, there are several handicapped parking spaces and paved, level pathways in addition to wheelchair-accessible ramps. There is also signage available in large type.

The all-terrain wheelchairs are available from the Henry Hill Visitor Center, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Oct. 14.