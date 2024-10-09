7th District Congressional Race Leans Republican, New Report Shows

Just The News: “The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Tuesday shifted two House races towards Republicans, with a New Jersey House race becoming “lean Republican” instead of toss up, and a Virginia race becoming a “toss up” instead of leaning Democrat.”

“The Virginia race adds pressure to Democratic candidate Eugene Vindman, who is trying to defeat Republican Derrick Anderson in the state’s seventh district. Anderson and Vindman won their respective primaries in June, and are seeking to replace Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor. Both men are Army veterans.”

The 7th District includes portions of Prince William County, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg.