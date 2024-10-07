Victims Identified in Montclair House Fire Tragedy

Authorities have released the names of the victims in a tragic house fire that occurred in the early hours of October 4, 2024, in Montclair. Prince William County Police confirmed the deaths of three individuals, all members of the same family.

The deceased were identified as:

Sameena Begum, 49

A 13-year-old boy

An 8-year-old boy

According to investigators, the victims were family members who lived in the home. The father and husband of the victims were at work at the time of the incident. Additionally, a family of three who resided in the basement apartment escaped the blaze before the fire department arrived. All indications suggest that the home’s smoke detectors were functional and activated during the fire.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation. Due to the severe nature of the fire, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has joined the investigation alongside Prince William County Police and Fire Marshals. The victims’ bodies were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office for formal identification and autopsies.

The initial call reporting the fire came at approximately 5:50 a.m., with units dispatched to the 15700 block of Piedmont Place in Montclair. Upon arrival, fire crews found the two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

An investigation is ongoing.