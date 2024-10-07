Harvest Fest at Fun Land Fredericksburg: Crafts, Food, and a Corn Maze to Support Local Food Bank

Fun Land Fredericksburg is set to host the Harvest Fest on Saturday, October 12, from noon to 6 p.m., aiming to support the Fredericksburg Food Bank. The event will feature over 20 vendors with crafts, foods, and home goods, alongside a new Live Corn Maze attraction.
Guests are encouraged to contribute to the festive food drive by donating three non-perishable items, earning a $5 discount off the $10 entry fee. Daniel Glover, General Manager, expressed excitement about engaging the community to fight hunger and spread joy during the giving season.
Press release:
Fun Land Fredericksburg, an indoor family fun park with various attractions, food, and entertainment, invites the Fredericksburg community to fall into fun at Harvest Fest from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Fun Land Fredericksburg is accepting donations for Harvest Fest, a festive food drive supporting the Fredericksburg Food Bank. It will feature more than 20 vendors offering a variety of crafts, foods, and home goods, and well as a brand-new Live Corn Maze attraction.
“We are so proud and excited to be able to help families in our community fight hunger in this way,” said Daniel Glover, General Manager of Fun Land Fredericksburg. “We hope everyone will come out and help us raise awareness and food and spread some joy this giving season.”
There will be a $10 entry fee, and guests are encouraged to donate three nonperishable food items to get $5 off.