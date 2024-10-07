Harvest Fest at Fun Land Fredericksburg: Crafts, Food, and a Corn Maze to Support Local Food Bank

Fun Land Fredericksburg is set to host the Harvest Fest on Saturday, October 12, from noon to 6 p.m., aiming to support the Fredericksburg Food Bank. The event will feature over 20 vendors with crafts, foods, and home goods, alongside a new Live Corn Maze attraction.

Guests are encouraged to contribute to the festive food drive by donating three non-perishable items, earning a $5 discount off the $10 entry fee. Daniel Glover, General Manager, expressed excitement about engaging the community to fight hunger and spread joy during the giving season.

Press release: