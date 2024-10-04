From Prince William fire and rescue:

3 p.m. update — Three (3) victims have been found deceased inside the structure. Due to the extent of their injuries the Medical Examiner’s Office will need to identify the victims and conduct autopsies. No further information is available on the victims.

This scene is very active requiring an in-depth investigation to determine the events that lead up to this tragedy. The exact cause is under investigation. This has become a joint investigation with the County Police Department since the deaths were unattended. Due to the severity of the fire, the ATF will be assisting.

This will be the final update for today since no additional critical information is expected today.

10:30 a.m. update — Units remain on the scene conducting the investigation. Efforts are still underway to locate the three (3) residents who are still unaccounted for. It has been confirmed there were occupants (unknown number) in the home’s basement that were able to escape the home prior to the fire department’s arrival. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Original post — Units were dispatched this morning to the 15700 blk of Piedmont Place (Montclair) for several calls reporting a single-family dwelling on fire in the neighborhood. Units arrived to find a 2-story single-family dwelling totally involved. Currently crews are attempting to account for the home’s residents. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.