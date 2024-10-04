‘Into the Woods’ Is Coming to the ARTfactory Starting Oct. 11

“Into the Woods,” the Tony Award-winning musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, will be getting its own production at the ARTfactory starting Oct. 11.

One of Sondheim’s most popular musicals details the tale of the Baker and his wife, who in their quest to have a child, make a bargain with a vengeful witch. The couple finds themselves on a journey through the woods encountering familiar fairytale characters.

Performances will be held in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20.

If you’re going:

Tickets can be purchased on the ARTfactory’s website

All performances will be held in the Wind River Theater

Schedule of shows: Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.



Directed by David Johnson. The cast includes Aiden Brennan, Erin Rigby, Chloe Steverso, Logan Bintz, Glenna Moore, JJ Calavas, Kaitlyn Byrdy, Petra McMahan, Ellie Bowling, Vaughn Schweitzer, Maya Vilchik, Isabella Lacson, Amelia Robertson, Alexis Cottrell, Casey Williams, Anthony Palladino, Deen Lateef, Ysabella Nicastro, Parker Bowling, Sara Lepore, Kaylee Tilch, Juliet Durham, Betsy Woodward, Grace Mulligan and Keaton Brennan.