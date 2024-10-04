From Minor Leaks to Major Concerns: Cristian Abrigo Explains Why Timely Repairs Are Crucial

In this Local Business In Focus, we talked with Cristian Abrigo, operations manager at NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair. Call them today at 703-690-3889 or nvwaterproofing.com for all your wet basement solutions, foundation repair, crack repair, drainage systems, and new home waterproofing needs.

Cristian Abrigo, Operations Manager at NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair, emphasizes addressing home repair issues promptly to prevent them from escalating. He shared experiences from his fieldwork that highlight why timely intervention is crucial.

Abrigo recounts instances where minor issues became major problems due to delays in addressing them. “That happens far too often. Homeowners deal with these issues, and they hope that maybe it can go away at some point,” he explained. This common procrastination can lead to severe complications that significantly increase the scope and cost of repairs needed.

Discussing a memorable case, Abrigo detailed a scenario where a small leak led to the discovery of a much larger issue. “A waterproofing insulation. It’s a completely finished basement, so they can’t see what’s behind the drywall. They experienced water coming in and didn’t think too much of it because, unfortunately, it’s water coming in, but we’ll let it lie, and then they finally decided to do something.

While we were cutting that drywall to expose the area behind it, we found massive foundation issues, so much so that not only was water coming through the foundation wall, but dirt and silt from the outside was coming through,” Abrigo recalled. This example illustrates the potential risks of neglecting seemingly minor issues.

NV Waterproofing’s approach to inspections and consultations is to educate homeowners about the issues and the potential consequences of inaction. “So it definitely does come off a little bit as a consultant because, for us, the biggest thing is education. We want the homeowner, whoever we’re dealing with, to understand what is going on, I mean, you’re not going to make this larger investment Unless you fully understand what the issue is and how we’re going to address that,” Abrigo stated.

By conducting thorough inspections and sitting down with homeowners to discuss findings, NV Waterproofing ensures that clients are fully informed and can make educated decisions about how to proceed with repairs.

“I advise the customer on what I would handle based on my expertise. This is something that I noticed during my inspection that maybe you didn’t flag as super what you called us out here for, but for example, installing downspout extensions to prevent foundation issues from happening in other areas,” said Abrigo, highlighting the company’s proactive approach to preventing further damage.

Through education and detailed consultations, NV Waterproofing helps homeowners understand the importance of prompt action, thereby safeguarding their properties and avoiding more extensive issues in the future.