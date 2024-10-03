Manassas Park Roem Engages Manassas Park Governing Body on 2025 Legislative Priorities By Uriah Kiser Published October 3, 2024 at 8:00AM | Updated October 17, 2024 at 1:41PM Roem [Photo courtesy Mike Beaty] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Danica Roem #General Assembly #Locals Only #Manassas Local #Manassas Park Governing Body