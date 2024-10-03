Updated: Prisoner Captured After Fleeing Custody at Stafford Hospital

Update — From Stafford Sheriff County Sheriff’s Office:

Ouzts has been located! He is now in custody. Thank you to everyone for your support and patience.

Original post — A man arrested for reckless driving during a National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, has escaped custody at Stafford Hospital and is currently on the run. Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 22-year-old Robert Ouzts, who slipped away from jail custody earlier today, Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Ouzts was last seen wearing blue pants and no shirt near a pond beside Stafford Hospital. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and call 911 if they have any information on his whereabouts. Deputies are using K-9 units to search for Ouzts, who is considered dangerous.

Ouzts was initially arrested just before starting a National Night Out event at Stafford Market Place. At about 3:47 p.m. on October 1, the Traffic Safety Unit deputies observed a motorcyclist, later identified as Ouzts, driving recklessly through the crowded parking lot. He was without a license plate or helmet and nearly struck several pedestrians. When deputies J.A. Alford and S.C. Martin attempted to stop him near Staffordboro Boulevard, Ouzts tried to flee and even assaulted one of the deputies before abandoning his motorcycle and running away.

In his attempt to escape, Ouzts lost his shoes and fled barefoot through the parking lot, police said. His flight was short-lived as deputies pursued him toward Little Caesars Pizza, where one deputy deployed a taser, successfully apprehending him.

At the scene, Ouzts was checked by Fire and Rescue and taken into custody. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He faced multiple charges, including assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and several other motor vehicle offenses.