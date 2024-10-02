Prince William County Launches Disparity Study This Month

Prince William County’s Office of Procurement has launched a comprehensive disparity study this month to try and address gaps that potential vendors may face in doing business with the county.

According to a press release, the study will examine the effects of race, ethnicity and gender on the ability to do business in Prince William County in partnership with Management of America Consulting (MGT). The study will try to determine if disparities exist concerning women- and minority-owned businesses.

“This study is a critical step in ensuring equitable policies and access for all interested suppliers and vendors. By promoting fairness, we are also enhancing the quality of services we provide to our residents,” County Executive Chris Shorter said. “Our ultimate goal is to create an inclusive environment where every business has a fair opportunity to contribute, which in turn ensures we are delivering the best possible service to our community.”

Businesses will be a key part of the study, the press release stated. Through focus groups, one-one-one interviews and surveys, business owners will be able to share their experiences and provide input for the county’s survey.

The first engagement session will be virtual on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., and more sessions are scheduled for January 2025. The study is expected to conclude in July 2025 and once completed, the Office of Procurement will present its findings to the Board of County Supervisors.