Breaking: Local Schools Briefly Placed on Secure Status Following Gunfire Reports

Deputies investigated a complaint about gunfire in the 2100 block of Mountain View Road in Stafford County, prompting temporary secure status at Mountain View High School and Margaret Brent Elementary School. The status was lifted without issues at the schools, and deputies remain on the scene. Further updates are pending.

Press release:

Incident Alert:

Deputies were in the 2100 block of Mountain View Road checking a complaint of sounds of gunfire. Out of an abundance of caution, Mountain View High School and Margaret Brent Elementary School were briefly placed on secure status as we investigated the complaint. The secure status has since been lifted. There are no problems in either school and deputies are on scene at both schools. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.