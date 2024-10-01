OmniRide Reports Steady Growth in Ridership, Despite Challenges

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) has announced a sustained increase in ridership through August 2024, reflecting a growing reliance on public transit amid various operational challenges, including service reductions and fare adjustments.

In August 2024, PRTC experienced an average daily ridership of 2,753 passengers, a 22% increase compared to last year. This rise comes despite significant service cuts implemented at the end of July and a $2 fare increase at the start of the month. Even a tropical storm at the beginning of August failed to significantly deter passengers, underscoring the essential role of PRTC in the daily lives of many in the region, said OmniRide CEO Dr. Robert A. “Bob” Schneider.

Throughout the summer months of June, July, and August, PRTC has seen a 15% year-over-year increase in ridership. Specifically, in June, the ridership figures stood at 161,071 total passengers, up from 146,952 in June of the previous year. This growth was supported by a consistent service performance across various routes, with notable increases reported particularly on the busiest lines, said Schneider.

The ‘Express’ services, which connect commuters from outlying areas to major employment centers, accounted for a substantial portion of the ridership, with 76,733 passengers in June 2024 alone, up from 65,933 in June 2023. Schnieder adds that this service segment is committed to facilitating efficient and reliable connections for daily commuters.

The ‘Local’ routes, catering to more localized travel, especially in eastern Prince William County, maintained robust figures with 59,201 riders in June 2024, only slightly up from 58,628 in the previous year.