Local Artist Completes Colorful Mural for Sentara Medical Center

The ribbon-cutting was completed by the three longest-tenured employees. L to R: SNVMC President Jeff Joyner, Janice Carneal, Tania Brown, Shirley Conley and Sentara President and CEO Dennis Matheis surrounded by team members. [Photo: Courtesy of Sentara] Local artist Alethea Marie Robinson working on the mural. [Photo: Courtesy of Sentara]

On Sept. 25, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) in Woodbridge celebrated the new mural recently completed by a local artist, Alethea Marie Robinson.

SNVMC President Jeff Joyner had the idea to have a mural throughout the hallway entering the north side of the hospital from the employee parking lot. Instead of a regular hallway, this one is now adorned with vibrant colors, flowers and butterflies.

“When creating this design, I wanted to reflect two of the most gratifying elements of working in healthcare: the love of helping people and the joy of working with the team,” Robinson said of her inspiration. “I included scenes of employees and patients surrounded with bright, happy colors in a garden atmosphere. It is also filled with butterflies that represent hope, recovery and transformation.”

Robinson began painting the mural in June and it took her several weeks to complete.

“[Robinson’s] skills as an artist and her ability to turn ideas into beautiful and inspiring imagery made her the perfect artist to take on this special project,” Joyner said. “And the fact that she is a local artist makes it that much more personal and powerful.”

The ribbon was cut by the three longest-tenured employees of SNVMC: Janice Carneal, who has been with the hospital for 49 years; Tania Brown of 38 years and Shirley Conley of 41 years with the hospital. Many employees were also in attendance for the ceremony.