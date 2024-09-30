Prince William County Swift Water Rescue Team Returns Home

The Prince William County Swift Water Rescue Team, activated by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management due to Hurricane Helene, concluded their deployment and safely returned home. They were initially deployed to Norton, Virginia, and subsequently assisted in various rescue operations in Washington County and the Town of Damascus, where they dealt with historic rainfall and flooding. Over the course of their deployment, the team successfully rescued 19 people, with one requiring helicopter rescue. They were visited by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and even rescued an American flag from flood debris. The team has now returned to the county and is back at the Training Academy.

Press release:

September 30, 2024

Swift Water Rescue Team Update

The team was released yesterday morning by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM). They spent most of day returning to the County and safely arrived last night at the Training Academy. The team was grateful for the opportunity to help but were glad to be back home. Great job team!

Previously Released

September 28, 2024

A very active day for the Prince William County Swift Water Rescue Team. The day started with a quick visit from Governor Youngkin at the Damascus command post. Afterwards it was time to get to work. Our team was paired with rescue teams from Arlington and Stafford County. A total of 19 people were rescued today. One (1) of the group required a helicopter medevac another ground transported to a nearby medical facility. The remaining were shuttled to a nearby shelter. In addition to helping the residents of Damascus , Lt. Ross Shannon (PWC) and a member of the Stafford team were able to free an American Flag from the flood debris (see attached video). The team was a given a 12-hour rest period tonight but is preparing for another day in the area tomorrow.

Previously Released

September 28, 2024

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team is back at it today, assisting victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Southwest Virginia near the North Carolina border. Yesterday, the team was working in and around the Town of Damascus. The team was responsible for five (5) rescues and assisted in other searches. The team spent last night at the Bristol Fire Training Center. Today, the team will be headed back to Chestnut Mountain Road area of Damascus to continue searches for missing people and surveying the devastation. The on-scene commander, Battalion Chief Jonathan Moore, reports the team is doing well and staying focused on their mission.

September 27, 2024

After staging in Norton, Virginia overnight, the Prince William County Swift Water Rescue Team was reassigned to Washington County near the border with North Carolina. They were quickly dispatched to the Town of Damascus to assist other rescue teams. The area sustained historical rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Helene. Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Tom LaBelle commented, “I am extremely proud of the team in their efforts to support citizens throughout the Commonwealth”. The team is highly motivated and remains ready to get the job done.

September 26, 2024

Prince William County’s Swift Water Rescue Team was activated by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) yesterday at 8:00 PM for deployment as a VDEM resource to Norton, Virginia by 4:00 PM today ahead of Hurricane Helene. The Team was deployed from the Prince William Public Safety Training Center at 10:00 AM this morning to begin travelling to Norton. The Team is a FEMA Type 3 team consisting of six Swift Water Technicians and Swift Water Boat Operators and a Battalion Chief to provide command level oversight and to coordinate with VDEM staff and local jurisdictional fire, rescue, law enforcement and governmental officials. The team is equipped and trained to perform water rescues in all types of situations including hurricane flood waters.