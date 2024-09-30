Braemar Park Is Now Open with New Playground, Parking Lot

[Photo: Courtesy of Prince William County] [Photo: Courtesy of Prince William County Parks & Recreation via Facebook] The newly paved parking lot of Braemar Park. [Photo: Courtesy of Prince William County Parks & Recreation via Facebook] [Photo: Courtesy of Prince William County Parks & Recreation via Facebook]

Braemar Park in Bristow is now open with new improvements, including a newly paved parking lot, a new playground, new fencing, newly painted courts and the conversion of a tennis court to two pickleball courts.

Prince William County staff and leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 26 to celebrate the improvements funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“We spent about $750,000 of [ARPA] funding to make these improvements and this project would not have happened without the Board’s support in appropriating that money along with funding for other properties,” Prince William County Parks Director Seth Hendler-Voss said.

The ARPA was passed by President Joe Biden in March 2021 and established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF), which provides funds and resources to state and local governments to address the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince William County allocated $91 million and projects must be completed by Dec. 21, 2026. $8.7 million was allocated for park projects and $8.39 million was allocated for eligible sustainable park projects. Millions of dollars have been allocated to support community feeding initiatives, economic recovery initiatives, a Crisis Receiving Center and many other projects.

“As a parent, I know how important parks are. They really are essential spaces for our community. And as our county continues to develop we need to make sure we have recreational green spaces that are not only preserved but enhanced,” Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large DeShundra Jefferson said. “The reopening of Braemar Park symbolizes the revitalizations that other parks around our county need and that we are going to get to because our kids deserve a place to run, play and truly be kids.”

Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy was thankful the county is dedicated to maintaining current structures in the county.

“We look forward to seeing more opportunities like this over the next few years as we continue to update and expand the parks and recreation opportunities for Prince William County,” Gordy said.